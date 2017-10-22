New Stranger Things Season 2 Poster Revealed

With the premiere of Stranger Things Season 2 now just a few days away, Netflix today released the latest poster for the highly anticipated show. The striking and retro-looking poster shows all of the main characters, but most notably highlighted are a dazed-looking Will, Eleven unleashing her powers, and of course, the monster in the back. Vine-covered pumpkins rest in the foreground, potentially in the Upside Down.

Check out the poster for yourself below, and let us know in the comments what secrets you or teases you see in it.

This poster was illustrated by Kyle Lambert, an LA-based illustrator and digital artist who works on the Stranger Things franchise. Some of his other high-profile clients include Disney, Marvel, and Apple, among others.

Stranger Things Season 2 debuts on October 27 and will see the return of David Harbour, Winona Ryder, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, and Noah Schnapp, while Paul Reiser and Sean Astin will join the show in new roles.

It has been confirmed already that Stranger Things will return for Season 3. Initially creators Matt and Ross Duffer stated that Season 4 would be the final one; however, director Shawn Levy suggested that there could be a fifth season. "Hearts were heard breaking in Netflix headquarters when the brothers made four seasons sound like an official end, and I was suddenly getting phone calls from our actors' agents," he told Slashfilm. "The truth is we're definitely going four seasons and there's very much the possibility of a fifth. Beyond that, it becomes I think very unlikely."