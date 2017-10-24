The Walking Dead: Negan Adult Diapers Are For Sale After Season 8 Premiere

Is this what jumping the shark looks like in 2017? After the Season 8 premiere of The Walking Dead, the AMC zombie series has released its most peculiar collectible yet. Available for pre-order on Shop The Walking Dead is none other than Negan's S****in' Pants. Yes, The Walking Dead is actually selling branded adult diapers.

The novelty item comes after a line in the premiere episode in which Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) asks Father Gabriel (Seth Gilliam) if he was wearing his "s***in' pants." Why? "Because you are about to s*** your pants," Negan tells the terrified preacher.

It's yet another colorful and very classy turn of phrase from the show's chief villain. The character is no stranger to throwing out creative vulgarity to get his point across--well, that and bashing people's skulls in with his trusty baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire. This time though, the comment ended up becoming a product that was first revealed by Chris Hardwick on Talking Dead--The Walking Dead's aftershow.

Clearly, AMC realizes how silly the item is, with a description reading, "As seen on Talking Dead, here's your chance to own a set of Negan's S****in' Pants! Lucille approved, they're guaranteed to shut that s*** down. Pre-order your box today!"

According to the site, those diapers will begin shipping on November 15 to those who buy them ahead of time. Talk about a perfect holiday gift for a fan of The Walking Dead who has everything.

All it takes is $19.95 to buy one of the strangest pieces of merchandise for one of TV's most popular shows. Once they arrive, though, use them at your own risk. After all, as the box says, these will not protect you from Negan, even if they are the "top rated diaper in Pee-Pee Pants City."