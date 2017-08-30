Star Wars: The Last Jedi - Luke Gets Dark In New Image

Although the story of Luke Skywalker remains at the center of the Star Wars saga, he only appeared for a few seconds at the end of 2015's The Force Awakens. This will change when The Last Jedi is released in December and we find out exactly what has happened to Luke in the years since Return of the Jedi.

A new image of Luke from The Last Jedi has been released by Hungarian movie magazine Cinemania Mozimania. It shows actor Mark Hamill looking very intense, wearing much darker clothes than the ones he had on when we saw him at the end of The Force Awakens. Check it out below:

This picture follows images of two new vehicles from The Last Jedi that were released last week. One is an updated version of the classic AT-AT walker, called an AT-M6, and the other is a huge new Star Destroyer, known as the First Order Dreadnaught.

The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15. It also stars Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis.

For more news about The Last Jedi, check out: