Star Wars: The Last Jedi's John Boyega Reveals New Plot Details

Like his co-star Daisy Ridley, John Boyega was largely unknown when he was cast in Star Wars: The Force Awakens. The story is very different now, and anticipation is high for his return as Finn in The Last Jedi. Boyega spoke recently about the role, and what fans can expect from the upcoming Star Wars movie.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Boyega revealed some new plot details and explained that Finn would continue to be a reluctant hero. "It got really real for him," he said. "He just wants to get away and not be involved. His intention in the first place was to go to the Outer Rim. He was brought back [in The Force Awakens], but this is his chance to get away and perhaps find Rey and go off together. He's trying to do that at first."

Boyega also explained that he would be featured alongside one of the new characters being introduced into The Last Jedi, the Resistance mechanical Rose Tico, played by Kelly Marie Tran.

"He's a hero to people like Rose, who fight for the Resistance because their homes have been destroyed by the First Order," he said. "He appreciates the adoration for a second, but when he meets her, Finn is trying to escape the whole war. He's trying to leave. And she comes in and basically gives him a depiction of himself that wasn't necessarily true."

Boyega and Tran also feature in a new picture from The Last Jedi, which you can check out on EW's site. It follows an image of one of the movie's adorable alien Porgs which was revealed earlier this week.

The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15 and also stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. Fisher's Princess Leia will receive an "amazing" send-off in the film and will not be resurrected for Episode IX through the use of CG. Episode IX does not yet have a title, but Lucasfilm did recently bring aboard a Harry Potter writer to contribute to its script.