Awesome New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Vehicles Revealed

The vehicles of the Star Wars universe are as iconic as the aliens and planets, and fans have come to expect cool new ships in every movie. Thankfully, it looks like the upcoming The Last Jedi will be no different. The official Star Wars Show has revealed two new vehicles--an updated version of the classic AT-AT walker, called an AT-M6, and a huge new Star Destroyer, known as the First Order Dreadnaught. Check the images out below:

The AT-M6 comes equipped with a massive cannon on his back--called Megacaliber Six, it provides the new walker with half of its name. It also has redesigned legs, which allow it to carry the heavier weight. As for the Dreadnought, it is described as “7,700 meters long and [sporting] two orbital auto cannons and a ton of anti-aircraft cannons on its surface."

The Last Jedi arrives in theaters on December 15. Actor John Boyega, who plays Finn, recently revealed some new plot details and explained that Finn would continue to be a reluctant hero. "He just wants to get away and not be involved," he said. "His intention in the first place was to go to the Outer Rim. He was brought back [in The Force Awakens], but this is his chance to get away and perhaps find Rey and go off together. He's trying to do that at first."

The movie also stars Daisy Ridley, Mark Hamill, Adam Driver, Carrie Fisher, Oscar Isaac, Domhnall Gleeson, Anthony Daniels, and Andy Serkis. Fisher's Princess Leia will receive an "amazing" send-off in the film and will not be resurrected for Episode IX through the use of CG. Episode IX does not yet have a title, but Lucasfilm did recently bring aboard a Harry Potter writer to contribute to its script.