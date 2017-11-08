Star Wars Battlefront 2 Origin/EA Access Trial Now Live On Xbox One And PC

Star Wars Battlefront II
There's still over a week to go before Star Wars Battlefront II gets its full release, but Origin/EA Access subscribers are getting their first taste of the game today. The Battlefront II early access trial went live earlier today on Xbox One and PC. The trial lets you play up to 10 hours of the game.

The trial limits the number of single-player missions you can do, but everything in multiplayer is available. Servers are live now, and any progress you make will carry over to the full game when you buy it. The trial also includes support for enhanced graphics on the Xbox One X.

Star Wars Battlefront II releases on November 17 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. If you buy the Deluxe Edition, you'll get to play the full game early starting November 14.

GameSpot got the chance to play through some of Star Wars Battlefront II. Check out some of the new maps in the game in the video above. You can also watch a full 6v6 multiplayer match on Kashyyyk, homeworld of the wookies, and check out space combat in the game, which allows to pilot ships like the Millennium Falcon and Poe's Resistance X-Wing. In other Battlefront II news, EA has also made some big changes to the game's loot crate system in the wake of feedback from the beta.

Star Wars Battlefront II
Xbox One
PC
