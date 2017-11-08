Watch A Full Star Wars: Battlefront 2 Strike Match On Kashyyyk

One of the new multiplayer modes in Star Wars: Battlefront II is Strike. Unlike some of the game's bigger modes, this one is quite small. It's a 6v6 mode, with each side fighting to win an objective. One side attacks, while the other defends. The attacking must return a package before the timer runs out or all lives are lost. The defenders, meanwhile, have to stop the attackers from securing the package at all costs.

You can watch a full match in our new video embedded above. It's on the new map Kashyyk, which is the homeworld of the Wookies. In addition to this video, you can see six new maps and watch some aerial killstreaks. This is just a taste of what's in the game; EA has boasted it's much larger than its predecessor. There's more to come post-launch, and all of Battlefront II's DLC maps and characters will be free.

Battlefront II's official release date is November 17 for PS4, Xbox One, and PC, but the game is playable as of now for EA/Origin Access subscribers. In other news, EA recently said the company might discount the game around the launch of Star Wars: The Last Jedi to piggyback on the hype surrounding that movie.