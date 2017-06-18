Star Wars Battlefront 2 Is YouTube's Most-Viewed E3 Game

One of the year's biggest weeks in gaming has flown by and YouTube's got the results of the most-viewed titles. Star Wars Battlefront II has taken the top spot with the most views on its trailers, gameplay, coverage, and fan-made videos.

Star Wars Battlefront II sported over 7.9 million views of its trailer alone during the week, and snagged the spot for most popular game across YouTube. In addition, three other titles from EA's press conference made the top ten list.

The rest of the top ten most-viewed games are as follows:

As far as trailers go, Star Wars Battlefront II was followed by Super Mario Odyssey with 5.5 million views. Nintendo's Super Mario Odyssey was shown during the last of this year's E3 press conferences, so all of those views happened roughly within three days. What can we say? Dinosaurs, possession? It's a gamer's dream.

The top ten most-viewed trailers are as follows:

Star Wars Battlefront II – 7.9 million views Super Mario Odyssey – 5.5 million views Spider-Man – 4.5 million views FIFA 18 - The Journey: Hunter Returns – 4 million views Need for Speed Payback – 3.4 million views Call of Duty: WWII Multiplayer Reveal – 3.3 million views Forza Motorsport 7 – 3.1 million views Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle – 3 million views South Park: The Fractured But Whole – 2.7 million views Assassin's Creed Origins – 2.6 million views

Make sure to let us know what your favorite trailers and reveals from E3 2017 were and catch up on all of our coverage right here. You might also want to check out our 17 most-read stories or our 14 most-watched videos.