E3 2017: 14 Most-Watched Videos

More than anything else, E3 is about seeing games you've never seen before. Whether you were there in-person or you got a front-row view of the action from the press conferences, you probably missed something. That's why we've rounded up all of the most-watched E3 videos by GameSpot's audience.

Note that the actual most-watched videos were the full press conferences. Here's they are, in order of total views. If you want to relive the biggest parts of the conference, stake out a few hours and watch them again!

And here are the most-popular trailers and gameplay breakouts from the show! We posted hundreds of trailers and livestreamed dozens of hours of games, but here were the ones that attracted the most attention, starting at #14.

14) South Park: The Fractured But Whole Official Gameplay

In this gameplay trailer, take a trip to the Peppermint Hippo Strip Club, where The New Kid and Captain Diabetes uncover more information about missing cats and the evil looming over South Park.

13) Spider-Man PS4 Gameplay Demo

We got our first look at the PS4's exclusive Spider-Man at Sony's E3 2017 press conference. The gameplay reveal trailer showed us Spidey's web abilities and his combat.

12) Monster Hunter World Reveal Trailer

Monster Hunter is making its PS4 debut with Monster Hunter World. Take a look at all the dino-slaying action in the first trailer from Sony's E3 2017 press conference.

11) Assassin's Creed Origins Xbox One X Gameplay

After Ubisoft's E3 2017 press conference, we got a look at a full half-hour of Assassin's Creed Origins gameplay on the powerful Xbox One X.

10) Dragon Ball FighterZ Full Match Gameplay

Microsoft's E3 2017 press conference introduced us to Dragon Ball FighterZ, and now there's a full match of Arc System Works' upcoming fighter. It's Goku, Gohan, and Vegeta vs. Cell, Frieza, and Buu in an explosive battle that would make the anime blush.

9) God of War Story Gameplay Trailer

God of War returned for a second year in Sony's E3 press conference. It showed more gameplay of Kratos and his son, in addition to some new enemies.

8) Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Official Cinematic Story Trailer

A brand new cinematic trailer for the follow-up to the 2014 hit, Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor.

7) Days Gone Gameplay Demo

At Sony's E3 2017 press conference, we got a look at some new gameplay for Days Gone, the post-apocalyptic zombie shooter from Bend Studio.

6) Destiny 2 PS4 Exclusives Trailer

Sony's E3 2017 press conference detailed more of the story we will be seeing in Destiny 2. In addition to that, we also get a glimpse of what exclusives PS4 owners can get their hands on.

5) Battlefield Streamer Proposes To Girlfriend At EA's E3 Event

One gamer popped the big question during the Battlefield 1 stream at EA Play.

4) Battlefront 2 - High Level Darth Maul, Rey, And Han Solo Gameplay

Lightsabers, blasters, new vehicles and class perks are everywhere in this pro gameplay provided to us by Darkness429 using various heroes in the game.

3) Metroid Prime 4 Announcement Video

Metroid Prime 4 was announced at Nintendo's E3 2017 Direct, but no gameplay or footage was shown.

2) Anthem E3 2017 Teaser

BioWare's Project Dylan was revealed as Anthem in a mysterious teaser.

1) Xbox One X Spec Breakdown

And the most-watched video on GameSpot: another spec breakdown of the Xbox One X. Whatever gamers reactions were to the overall system, there was still a lot of interest it's official public reveal.