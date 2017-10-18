Someone Already Beat Destiny 2's Harder Prestige Mode Leviathan Raid

Not much more than an hour after it first went live in Destiny 2 on PS4 and Xbox One, the Prestige version of Leviathan--effectively the Raid's hard mode--has already been beaten. Bungie has confirmed that at least one team has already emerged victorious.

Clan Redeem was the world's first team to complete the Raid; according to a tweet from Bungie, it beat the next-fastest team by only four minutes. Among the rewards that have been handed out for completing the Raid are a weapon ornament for Legend of Acrius (the Raid's Exotic shotgun) and a blue emblem. There wasn't an aura, but that may be due to teams skipping the chest to race toward completing the Raid. Bungie had previously suggested the Prestige Raid's reward would be cosmetic in nature, rather than items that would increase players' Power level.

While the title of world's first has already been taken, the Prestige Raid will remain in-game for everyone to try their hand at. Prior to release, Bungie did not specify what would be different except to say there would be some "minimal" mechanical changes. Players are still able to revive each other (though a revive token system remains in place), and minor tweaks have been made to the various encounters to make them more difficult.

This Prestige Raid was supposed to arrive last week alongside the now-concluded Iron Banner. However, Bungie discovered an exploit that negated the Raid's difficulty. As a result, the Prestige Raid was delayed to work on a fix. That still isn't ready, but rather than delay it further, Bungie will monitor the Raid to detect teams that make use of the exploit. Meanwhile, the latest Nightfall Strike has been replaced due to a bug.