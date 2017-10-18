Destiny 2 Leviathan Prestige Raid Is Now Live On PS4 And Xbox One

The race is officially underway, as the delayed Leviathan Prestige Raid is now live in Destiny 2. Bungie has rolled out the harder version of the Raid, and Fireteams are now competing to become the first to conquer the challenge.

Going in, Bungie has not detailed exactly what's different. "Mechanical changes to the encounters are minimal, but they are there," it said recently. Based on early reports, players can expect to encounter eight dogs rather than six, and there may be an additional Psion to kill in the Gauntlet. Revive tokens are still active, meaning teams will need to coordinate who handles resurrecting each other. Additionally, the process of running in The Gauntlet is different, as there are only three orbs inside, rather than four. We'll report back as more changes are uncovered.

Bungie has warned players that it does "not expect everyone to be successful in completing this activity," as it's intended to be a real challenge. The developer described it as a "more punishing sandbox," but it's not intended to raise your Power level. Instead, players can expect "unique rewards to help you shine."

The Prestige version of the Leviathan Raid was intended to launch last week alongside the now-concluded Iron Banner. Due to an exploit that allows its challenge to be circumvented, Bungie decided to delay the Prestige Raid to work on a fix. That solution is not yet ready, but rather than delay it further, Bungie will monitor the Raid to detect teams that make use of the exploit. Meanwhile, the latest Nightfall Strike has been replaced due to a bug.