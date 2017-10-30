SNES Classics Sells 2 Million Units Worldwide

The SNES Classic is really popular. Nintendo announced today that it sold 2 million units worldwide, which is remarkable given that the $80 system only launched at the end of September. Clearly, there is demand for retro consoles, which is no surprise given how popular and in-demand the NES Classic was.

Presumably due to this incredible demand, Nintendo is re-launching the NES Classic in 2018, and Nintendo said about this, "We are hoping that consumers eager to purchase this system will wait just a short while longer."

A recently discovered trademark filing suggests that a Nintendo 64 Classic might be next. It remains to be seen if this will happen, but given the enormous success of the NES Classic and the SNES Classic, we wouldn't exactly be surprised to see that happen.

The SNES Classic comes with 21 games, including the previously unreleased Star Fox 2. GameSpot's review of the system praised it for being an "easy, accessible, and convenient" way to play classic SNES games.

The system outsold the PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch in the US during September, despite only being available for two days in the month.



