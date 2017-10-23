Top 20 Best-Selling Games In The US For September 2017
Destiny 2 tops the charts.
After a last-minute delay, the NPD Group today released its full report for September 2017 video game software and hardware sales in the United States. Starting with games, Bungie's Destiny 2 topped the all-platforms chart, with NBA 2K18, Madden NFL 18, FIFA 18, and Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle rounding out the top five for the period.
SEPTEMBER 2017 Top 10 Games (All Platforms)
*Titles marked with an asterisk do not include digital sales*
- Destiny 2*
- NBA 2K18
- Madden NFL 18
- FIFA 18
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle*
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NHL 18
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Mario Kart 8*
- Metroid: Samus Returns*
- Pokken Tournament*
- Overwatch*
- Ark: Survival Evolved*
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- NBA Live 18
- Splatoon 2*
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Minecraft
September 2017 Top 10 Xbox One Games
- Destiny 2
- NBA 2K18
- Madden NFL 18
- FIFA 18
- NHL 18
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Rainbow Six Siege
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Overwatch
- Ark: Survival Evolved*
September 2017 Top 10 PS4 Games
- Destiny 2
- NBA 2K18
- Madden NFL 18
- FIFA 18
- Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
- Grand Theft Auto V
- NHL 18
- Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
- Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
- Rainbow Six Siege
August 2017 Top 10 Nintendo Switch
- Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle*
- Mario Kart 8*
- The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
- Pokken Tournament DX*
- Splatoon 2*
- Arms*
- Dragon Ball: Xenoverse*
- FIFA 18*
- Lego Worlds*
- Rayman Legends*
September 2017 Top 10 3DS Games
- Metroid: Samus Returns*
- Monster Hunter Stories*
- Pokemon Sun*
- Miitopia*
- Mario Kart 7*
- Super Mario Maker*
- Super Smash Bros.*
- Pokemon Moon*
- Hey! Pikmin*
- New Super Mario Bros. 2*
