Top 20 Best-Selling Games In The US For September 2017

Destiny 2 tops the charts.

After a last-minute delay, the NPD Group today released its full report for September 2017 video game software and hardware sales in the United States. Starting with games, Bungie's Destiny 2 topped the all-platforms chart, with NBA 2K18, Madden NFL 18, FIFA 18, and Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle rounding out the top five for the period.

SEPTEMBER 2017 Top 10 Games (All Platforms)

*Titles marked with an asterisk do not include digital sales*

  1. Destiny 2*
  2. NBA 2K18
  3. Madden NFL 18
  4. FIFA 18
  5. Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle*
  6. Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
  7. Grand Theft Auto V
  8. NHL 18
  9. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  10. Rainbow Six Siege
  11. Mario Kart 8*
  12. Metroid: Samus Returns*
  13. Pokken Tournament*
  14. Overwatch*
  15. Ark: Survival Evolved*
  16. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  17. NBA Live 18
  18. Splatoon 2*
  19. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  20. Minecraft

September 2017 Top 10 Xbox One Games

  1. Destiny 2
  2. NBA 2K18
  3. Madden NFL 18
  4. FIFA 18
  5. NHL 18
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. Rainbow Six Siege
  8. Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
  9. Overwatch
  10. Ark: Survival Evolved*

September 2017 Top 10 PS4 Games

  1. Destiny 2
  2. NBA 2K18
  3. Madden NFL 18
  4. FIFA 18
  5. Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite
  6. Grand Theft Auto V
  7. NHL 18
  8. Uncharted: The Lost Legacy
  9. Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy
  10. Rainbow Six Siege

August 2017 Top 10 Nintendo Switch

  1. Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle*
  2. Mario Kart 8*
  3. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild*
  4. Pokken Tournament DX*
  5. Splatoon 2*
  6. Arms*
  7. Dragon Ball: Xenoverse*
  8. FIFA 18*
  9. Lego Worlds*
  10. Rayman Legends*

September 2017 Top 10 3DS Games

  1. Metroid: Samus Returns*
  2. Monster Hunter Stories*
  3. Pokemon Sun*
  4. Miitopia*
  5. Mario Kart 7*
  6. Super Mario Maker*
  7. Super Smash Bros.*
  8. Pokemon Moon*
  9. Hey! Pikmin*
  10. New Super Mario Bros. 2*

