Top 20 Best-Selling Games In The US For September 2017

After a last-minute delay, the NPD Group today released its full report for September 2017 video game software and hardware sales in the United States. Starting with games, Bungie's Destiny 2 topped the all-platforms chart, with NBA 2K18, Madden NFL 18, FIFA 18, and Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle rounding out the top five for the period.

SEPTEMBER 2017 Top 10 Games (All Platforms)

*Titles marked with an asterisk do not include digital sales*

Destiny 2* NBA 2K18 Madden NFL 18 FIFA 18 Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle* Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Grand Theft Auto V NHL 18 The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Rainbow Six Siege Mario Kart 8* Metroid: Samus Returns* Pokken Tournament* Overwatch* Ark: Survival Evolved* Uncharted: The Lost Legacy NBA Live 18 Splatoon 2* Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Minecraft

September 2017 Top 10 Xbox One Games

Destiny 2 NBA 2K18 Madden NFL 18 FIFA 18 NHL 18 Grand Theft Auto V Rainbow Six Siege Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Overwatch Ark: Survival Evolved*

September 2017 Top 10 PS4 Games

Destiny 2 NBA 2K18 Madden NFL 18 FIFA 18 Marvel vs. Capcom Infinite Grand Theft Auto V NHL 18 Uncharted: The Lost Legacy Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy Rainbow Six Siege

August 2017 Top 10 Nintendo Switch

Mario & Rabbids: Kingdom Battle* Mario Kart 8* The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild* Pokken Tournament DX* Splatoon 2* Arms* Dragon Ball: Xenoverse* FIFA 18* Lego Worlds* Rayman Legends*

September 2017 Top 10 3DS Games

Metroid: Samus Returns* Monster Hunter Stories* Pokemon Sun* Miitopia* Mario Kart 7* Super Mario Maker* Super Smash Bros.* Pokemon Moon* Hey! Pikmin* New Super Mario Bros. 2*

Top 10 Selling Games of 2017

Top 10 Selling Games for the 12-Month Period

