Select Switch Exclusives Are Steeply Discounted At Amazon

A batch of digital Nintendo Switch games are 33% off on Amazon for a limited time. While the list of discounted games is short, it includes some of the best Switch exclusives, including Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, two Zelda titles, and more.

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze is a port of the 2D platformer originally released on Wii U. The Switch version is just as fun--and difficult--as the Wii U version, but features a new “Funky Kong mode” that makes the game a bit more approachable for newcomers.

If you need to catch up on Kirby’s past adventures before Kirby and The Forgotten Land drops, Kirby Star Allies is on sale, too. Unlike the 3D gameplay in the upcoming Forgotten Lands, Kirby Star Allies is a more traditional 2D action-platformer with a multiplayer focus. You can read more about the game in our Kirby Star Allies review.

The two latest Legend of Zelda releases for Switch are also on sale: Link’s Awakening is a 3D remake of the Game Boy original that features 3D visuals and an all-new artstyle, remixed soundtrack, and a streamlined control scheme compared to the original, while Skyward Sword HD is an enhanced remaster that adds traditional button controls, upgraded visuals, and welcome quality-of-life changes that make it the definitive way to play.

Speaking of definitive ways to play, Pikmin 3 Deluxe is yet another Wii U port that’s arguably better to play on Switch thanks to Switch-exclusive content and a new hint system and other quality of life changes.

Finally, Splatoon 2 is an excellent choice for fans of shooters or competitive multiplayer. It’s by far the best exclusive shooter on Switch, and despite launching early in the console’s lifespan, the game still maintains a healthy online community to play with and brush up on your ink-slinging skills before Splatoon 3 releases later this year.