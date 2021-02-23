The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Samsung Week At Amazon: Best Deals On 4K TVs, Gaming Monitors, And More
Samsung Week is underway at Amazon, bringing discounts on some of the brand's best TVs, monitors, smartphones, and gadgets.
Samsung has kicked off a week-long sale on Amazon. Titled Samsung Week, the promotion discounts a number of different Samsung products, including some of its best gaming monitors and 4K TVs as well as its popular smartphones and gadgets. The sale runs from February 22-28 and will feature new deals every day. You can check out some of the best discounts below or check out the full sale on Amazon.
One of the best deals is on the 85-inch Samsung Q80T 4K TV, which is one of the best 4K TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X. It has all of the features you could want for the new consoles and looks great when watching movies and TV shows as well. Another great deal is on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which have an impressive battery life for true wireless earbuds. You get 11 hours of listening time on a single charge, while the charging case has another 11 hours waiting in tow.
Samsung 85" Q80T 4K TV
$3,300 (was $3,800)
If you want a TV that works well with the PS5 and Xbox Series X, then the Samsung Q80T is an excellent choice. It features HDMI 2.1, 4K and 120Hz gaming, and an excellent, vibrant image. During Samsung Week, the 85-inch model is $3,300.
Samsung 85" Q60T 4K TV
$2,200 (was $2,500)
If you're looking for a big TV, then the Samsung Q60T is a solid choice. It features HDMI 2.1, which allows for 4K and 120Hz gaming, but it only has a 60Hz panel. That means you won't be able to take advantage of the high refresh rate provided in some PS5 and Xbox Series X games. However, it's still an excellent TV with great contrast and image quality.
Samsung 49" CRG9 curved gaming monitor
$1,029 (was $1,500)
The Samsung 49-inch CRG9 curved gaming monitor is an excellent option if you're looked to get into the world of ultrawide PC gaming. It features a Dual QHD 5120x1440 resolution, a 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR1000, all of which contribute to picture smoothness and quality. It also boasts FreeSync to eliminate screen tearing.
Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone
$1,100 (was $1,300)
The Samsung Note 20 Ultra 5G smartphone has a slightly bigger screen than the S21 Ultra and comes with a stylus--think of a phone-tablet hybrid. Its AMOLED screen comes in at 6.9 inches backed up by 128GB of storage space.
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G smartphone
$600 (was $700)
This Samsung Galaxy S20 FE smartphone features 5G, a 6.5-inch AMOLED screen, and 128GB of storage space. Its camera is also quite good with 3X optical zoom and its 30X digital Space Zoom.
Samsung Galaxy S21 smartphone
$675 for 5G | $800 for S21+ | $1,000 for Ultra 5G
The Samsung Galaxy S21 is the company's flagship smartphone, and there are three different models on sale during Samsung Week. The regular 5G model is only $675, the S21+ is $800, and the Ultra 5G is $1,000.
Samsung Galaxy Buds+ true wireless earbuds
$110 (was $150)
Samsung's Galaxy Buds+ are a great pair of true wireless earbuds that boast 11 hours of battery life and another 11 in its wireless charging case. Impressively, it only takes three minutes of charging to get you one hour of listening time.
