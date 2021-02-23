Samsung Week At Amazon: Best Deals On 4K TVs, Gaming Monitors, And More

Samsung has kicked off a week-long sale on Amazon. Titled Samsung Week, the promotion discounts a number of different Samsung products, including some of its best gaming monitors and 4K TVs as well as its popular smartphones and gadgets. The sale runs from February 22-28 and will feature new deals every day. You can check out some of the best discounts below or check out the full sale on Amazon.

One of the best deals is on the 85-inch Samsung Q80T 4K TV, which is one of the best 4K TVs for PS5 and Xbox Series X. It has all of the features you could want for the new consoles and looks great when watching movies and TV shows as well. Another great deal is on the Samsung Galaxy Buds+, which have an impressive battery life for true wireless earbuds. You get 11 hours of listening time on a single charge, while the charging case has another 11 hours waiting in tow.