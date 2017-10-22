Resident Evil: Revelations 1 And 2 On Switch Will Come With 8-Bit Mini-games

Resident Evil: Revelations and Resident Evil: Revelations 2 will come to Nintendo Switch with exclusive retro-themed mini-games. Ghost Ship Panic and Ghouls 'n Homunculi are hidden within Resident Evil: Revelations and Revelations 2 respectively.

Resident Evil: Revelations' mini-game, Ghost Ship Panic, is an old-school score attack shooter. In loading screens, players will take down different varieties of Ooze, Rachel Ooze, and Scagdead with a cursor. Kills and combos will earn BP for use in the title's Raid mode. You can see more of the game in action below.

Ghouls 'n Homunculi is a play on Capcom's 1988 title Ghouls 'n Ghosts. Instead of taking the knight Arthur's shoes, players will play as Barry Burton as he explores an island filled with eerie enemies. Similar to Ghost Ship Panic, this platformer mini-game will earn rewards to be used in Raid mode.

We found out back in March that the 2012 3DS title would be coming to Xbox One and PS4 this fall. Just last month, Capcom announced that the two sister titles would be coming to Switch as well. But there's one key difference between this version and the Xbox One and PS4 ports. The Switch version will come with both Resident Evil: Revelation games.

Resident Evil: Revelations and Revelations 2 will be available on Nintendo Switch on November 28. Both titles are already available on Xbox One and PS4.