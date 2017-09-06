Two Resident Evil Games Arrive On Nintendo Switch This November

Capcom has announced a release date for the Nintendo Switch port of Resident Evil: Revelations. The acclaimed survival horror game lands on Nintendo's console on November 28.

Unlike the recent PS4 and Xbox One ports, the physical version of Revelations will come bundled with its sequel when it arrives on Switch, making this the first time the latter has been released on a Nintendo console. However, only the first game will be on a game card; the package will include a download code for Revelations 2. The physical release retails for $40; players can also purchase each title individually from the Eshop for $20.

Resident Evil: Revelations originally debuted on 3DS back in 2012 and was subsequently ported to PS3, Xbox 360, Wii U, and PC the following year. The game stars popular Resident Evil protagonists Jill Valentine and Chris Redfield, who are trapped aboard a derelict cruise ship infested with the zombie-like Ooze monsters. Its sequel was released as an episodic title in 2015 and takes place between the events of Resident Evil 5 and 6.

In other Resident Evil news, Capcom recently announced a definitive Gold Edition of the series' latest installment, Resident Evil 7. That package releases for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on December 12 and includes the base game along with its three DLC expansions: Banned Footage Vol. 1, Banned Footage Vol. 2, and the new End of Zoe. That day also marks the release of the delayed Not a Hero DLC, a free chapter that pits Chris Redfield against the "horrors that lurk underneath the Baker's mansion."