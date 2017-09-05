Resident Evil 7 Definitive Gold Edition Announced, Next DLC Dated

Those who've yet to purchase Capcom's acclaimed horror game Resident Evil 7 will have a chance to pick up the entire experience in one package. Today, the publisher announced Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition, which is releasing for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC this December.

Like other "definitive" collections, Gold Edition includes the base game and its three DLC expansions: Banned Footage Vol. 1, Banned Footage Vol. 2, and the forthcoming End of Zoe, which releases alongside the package. Capcom describes End of Zoe as a "shocking installment" in which players will learn the fate of Jack and Marguerite's daughter following the events of the main game. The DLC will take players through new swamp environments and pit them against new enemies.

Also releasing alongside the Gold Edition is the delayed Not a Hero DLC. This free expansion was originally slated to launch this past spring, but it was pushed back in order to improve the DLC so that it could "match the high quality of the main game," according to game director Koshi Nakanishi. Not a Hero takes place after Resident Evil 7 and stars series veteran Chris Redfield, who will have to face the "horrors that lurk underneath the Baker's mansion."

Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition and the End of Zoe DLC expansion both launch on December 12. Players who own the game's season pass will receive End of Zoe for no additional cost; everyone else will be able to purchase it separately $15/£12.