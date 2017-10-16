Resident Evil 7's Not A Hero, End Of Zoe DLC Further Detailed With New Trailer

Two new DLC packs--one free and one premium--are on the way to Resident Evil 7: Biohazard in December with optional VR support. Capcom today revealed new details about both Not a Hero and End of Zoe expansions and shared a new trailer to tease what awaits.

As detailed previously, the free Not a Hero DLC brings series regular Chris Redfield into the mix. It's set after the base game's campaign and sees Redfield looking for Lucas Baker; in the process, he happens upon BSAA agents sent after Baker who ended up as prisoners. Not a Hero launches for free to all players on December 12.

Also coming on that day is End of Zoe, which Capcom says features a "mysterious outdoorsman named Joe who lives along the bank of the marshes and has a chance encounter with Zoe that sets both their fates in motion." This will be sold on its own for $15/£12 and is included with the game's season pass.

Alternatively, newcomers to the game can pick up Resident Evil 7: Gold Edition, which launches for PS4, Xbox One, and PC on December 12. This includes End of Zoe and the previous two premium DLC packs, Banned Footage Volume 1 and 2. Not a Hero was intended to be out earlier this year, but it ended up delayed because Capcom "concluded that this DLC was not good enough to meet those high expectations" following the acclaimed launch of the base game.