PUBG Continues To Grow, Passes 800,000 Concurrent Users

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is one of the most popular games on the planet right now, and it's still setting new records. The PC game recently hit 800,000 concurrent users on Steam, which is up from a reported 600,000 just two weeks ago.

With over 800,000 concurrent users on Steam, Battlegrounds is well ahead of Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Grand Theft Auto V. It's still behind the No. 1 game on the list, Valve's free-to-play juggernaut Dota 2, but not by much. The chart below only shows figures for today, but Dota 2 has exceeded 1 million concurrent players before.

As for a sales figure, the game has passed 8 million copies sold, which is incredible when you consider it's only been out since March and isn't even finished yet.

In other Battlegrounds news, Microsoft announced recently that it is publishing the game on Xbox One later this year. It's a "console launch exclusive" for Xbox One, but it sounds like Battlegrounds could come to PS4 at a later date.

Additionally, Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene, recently showed off a work-in-progress look at the game's upcoming desert map.