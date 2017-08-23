New PUBG Map Image Shows Off Desert Location

A new desert map is on the way.

Today during his Gamescom presentation, Playerunknown himself, Brendan Greene, revealed a new look at Battlegrounds' upcoming desert map.

The untitled map was first shown earlier this year, at which time developer Bluehole said it's based in Peru and has sandstorms, among other new features. As you can see in the new image, the desert map looks to be a huge, sprawling arena with many buildings.

In addition to the desert map, Bluehole is making a snowy arena set in the Adriatic region. No release date has been announced for the desert or snow maps.

In other Battlegrounds news, Microsoft announced this week that it is publishing the game on Xbox One later this year. It's a "console launch exclusive" for Xbox One, but it sounds like Battlegrounds could come to PS4 at a later date.

Battlegrounds launched in March and has been a massive hit, recently passing 8 million copies sold in its unfinished, Early Access state.

