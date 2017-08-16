PUBG Sells 7 Million Copies, Passes 600,000 Concurrent Users - Report

Playerunknown's Battlegrounds is one of the most talked-about games right now, and some new statistics speak to just how enormously popular the Hunger Games-like shooter is.

According to Steamspy data (via Metro UK), the game has passed 7 million copies sold. That's a huge number, and it's pretty impressive when you consider the game only came out in March and the fact that it remains unfinished. It's been on Early Access since release.

Battlegrounds costs $30, so with 7 million sales, it could have brought in as much as $210 million in revenue already. As of this writing, Battlegrounds sits on top of Steam's Top Sellers chart.

Another figure that speaks to the popularity of Battlegrounds is 620,612. That's the number of people who were playing the game at the same time today at peak, according to publicly available Steam data. Earlier this month, Battlegrounds passed 500,000 concurrent players, so it continues to grow. It's edged out CS: GO in terms of peak concurrent players, but is still behind Valve's hugely popular and free MOBA DOTA 2, which it may never catch.

Battlegrounds, created by developer Brendan Greene, is developed by Korean studio Bluehole. Recently, the developer talked about how it will release updates less frequently until the game's official release. As for Greene, he'll be at Gamescom 2017 in Germany next week where he will talk about how he created Battlegrounds.

PC is just the start for Battlegrounds. It has also been announced as a "console launch exclusive" for Xbox One, and is due out later this year on that console. An update for Battlegrounds on Xbox One X is also in the works. The wording of the exclusivity suggests that it could come to other platforms, potentially PlayStation 4, later, though this is not confirmed.

For lots more on Battlegrounds, check out all of GameSpot's written and video content here.