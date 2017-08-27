Project Cars 2 Dev "Impressed" With Xbox One X

Project Cars 2 developer Slightly Mad Studios is "impressed" with the Xbox One X hardware, COO Rod Chong said in a new interview. The Xbox One X version of the simulation racing game will have "enhancements," but Chong said he wasn't ready to get into specifics about those because the studio is still benchmarking.

"Unfortunately, I can't tell you that much right now because we are benchmarking as we speak," he told us. "We are impressed with the hardware but right now we are benchmarking. There will obviously be enhancements, but we are not ready to showcase exactly what those are yet. Other than it must be 60 frames per second or death."

Chong previously talked about why frame rate is so important for Project Cars 2, stressing that if the game did not run at 60fps, the experience would suffer.

People playing Project Cars 2 on PlayStation 4 Pro will also see enhancements, though specifics are unknown at this point. That console is available now, while the Xbox One X hits shelves worldwide on November 10.

The Xbox One X is a more powerful version of the Xbox One (and it's also beefier than the PS4 Pro). It supports the Xbox One games and accessories you may already own, and also plays Xbox 360 titles through backwards compatibility. Pre-orders for the Xbox One X opened last week, and they were a huge hit, apparently.

At Gamescom, Microsoft announced a list of more than 100 games that take advantage of the Xbox One X's power. The system has an eight-core custom AMD CPU that clocks at 2.3 GHz. The system has 12 GB GDDR5, a six-teraflop GPU, and 326 GB/sec memory bandwidth. The console costs $500/£450/$650 AU.

Project Cars 2 game director Stephen Viljoen recently said Project Cars 2 for Xbox One X will look "significantly better" than the PS4 Pro edition. "I can't tell you exactly what all the various sliders will be at when you're on Xbox One X versus on PS4 Pro, but obviously they'll be higher [on Xbox One X], so there will be a significant, a noticeable improvement, because you have better hardware," Viljoen said.

Project Cars 2 launches on September 22 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. For more, you can check out all the cars and all the tracks through GameSpot's new videos below. Also linked below are recent news stories about the game.