Project Cars Dev Says It Might Make An Arcade-Style Racing Game

The first Project Cars and its upcoming sequel are incredibly sophisticated racing games, so much so that the developers at Slightly Mad Studios consider the games to be capable driving simulators that professionals can use to train. But would the studio consider shifting gears in a way and making a more arcade-style racing game sometime down the road?

I asked Slightly Mad COO Rod Chong if that's something the team has thought about. He confirmed with a quick "Yes," before elaborating on the topic.

"The physics engine [for Project Cars] is very sophisticated," Chong said. "The physics engine itself could be translated into other areas as well. And we understand cars and car culture and we certainly could apply that in different ways in the future."

If Slightly Mad does make a more arcade-style racing game, don't expect it to carry the Project Cars name. The franchise is all about authenticity and realism, and this obviously wouldn't line up with an arcade experience. "It wouldn't be Project Cars though," Chong said about a potential Slightly Mad-developer arcade-style racing game.

Slightly Mad also developed Need for Speed: Shift and Shift 2: Unleashed. The company is also working on the MMO racing game World of Speed.

Project Cars 2 launches on September 22 for PC, Xbox One, and PS4. For more, you can check out all the cars and all the tracks through GameSpot's videos below.

