Xbox One X Pre-Orders Are Live But Sold Out Already At Some Stores

Update: Retailers have been selling the Xbox One X for close to a day now, and many have already sold out. Amazon and GameStop's allotments of the Scorpio Edition appear to be gone, although GameStop is still selling a $600 bundle that packages the system with an Elite controller. We'll continue to update our Xbox One X pre-order guide with the latest details and links, but you may want to act soon if you want to ensure you get the Scorpio Edition, which is available by pre-order only.

Original Story: Eager fans have been waiting for the opportunity to pre-order the Xbox One X since before it even had an official name, and today's finally the day. As expected, Microsoft's Gamescom livestream brought news about the upcoming console, including the fact that pre-orders have gone live--check out our guide on how to pre-order an Xbox One X. We'll be keeping that story updated as more retailer listings come online.

A rumor emerged last week that pre-orders would go live today following the conclusion of Microsoft's stream. Microsoft promised news on them would be coming today along with a "cool surprise," which has turned out to be the Xbox One X Project Scorpio Edition. That version is available by pre-order only and sports a unique design and exclusive vertical stand.

The Xbox One X is set for launch on November 7 worldwide with a price of $500 / £449 / AU $649. Crackdown 3 was set to be released alongside it, but the game was recently delayed until Spring 2018.

Put simply, the Xbox One X is a more powerful version of the Xbox One. It's capable of powering 4K games and is a step above other console hardware already on the market (including the PS4 Pro). You can see our breakdown for more on how Xbox One X's specs compare to other consoles. Despite the horsepower, it's Microsoft's smallest console to date.