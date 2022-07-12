Prime Day 2022 Deal: Kindles Hit Lowest Prices Yet

Amazon is hosting its annual Prime Day sales event, as you may have heard by now, so of course, it's going to include several of its own marquee items for sale. One of its most popular in-house items is the Kindle line of e-readers, and right now you can grab one of three variants of the device while they each offer steep discounts. The Kindle, Kindle Paperwhite, and Kindle Oasis are all currently discounted, with sticker prices marked down as much as 50%.

Amazon Kindle $45 (was $90) The standard Amazon Kindle e-reader comes with 8GB of storage space--enough for thousands of books--and can be styled in a black or white shell. The half-price discount also includes an optional three free months of Kindle Unlimited, giving you a subscription library of even more books. The prices shown here, for both this Kindle and the others, are for the ad-supported models, which include ads only for other books and on the device's lockscreen. If you'd rather get the ad-free version of these devices, they're on sale, too. The ad-free Kindle is down to just $60 right now. See at Amazon Amazon Kindle Paperwhite $95 (was $140) The Amazon Kindle Paperwhite is a fancier version of the basic Kindle. Like the basic Kindle (and despite its name), the Paperwhite comes in black or white. Changes include an optional 32GB version over the smaller 8GB, a larger screen (6.8 inches versus 6 inches), as well as much-improved lighting and resolution capabilities. The Paperwhite has become a go-to for many new Kindle buyers and those looking to upgrade specifically because of its lighting enhancements, which make reading outdoors a more enjoyable time. See at Amazon Amazon Kindle Oasis $175 (was $250) The Kindle Oasis is the top-shelf version of Amazon's first-party e-reader. It offers the same luminescence as the Paperwhite, but still manages to outshine it in other regards. Like the Paperwhite, it's waterproof, making it a good pick for the poolside, bath, or beach. Better suited to those settings, however, are its built-in page-turning buttons on the side so you can keep some smudges, bubbles, or water off the screen. It also has an adjustable warm light setting, which is easy on the eyes when reading in low-light or dark settings. It comes in two colors, graphite and champagne gold, and features the platform's most ergonomic design, according to the manufacturer. At 7 inches, it has the platform's biggest screen. See at Amazon

