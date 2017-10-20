Pokemon Go Halloween Event; Destiny 2 Prestige Raid Glitch Exploit - GS News Top 5

GameSpot News with Jess McDonell and Dan Crowd brings you the video game news that matters. Except when Chastity Vicencio and Kallie Plagge are filling in, when they also give you the news that matters, just in a different accent. Here are the top five stories from the week that was:

First Team To Beat Destiny 2's Prestige Leviathan Raid Used An Exploit

Destiny 2's hard-mode Leviathan Raid launched this week, and one team, Clan Redeem, beat it in an hour to become the world's first team to complete it. However, it's been discovered that Clan Redeem used a glitch involving the Wardcliff Coil rocket launcher to become the world's first team to complete the Leviathan Prestige Raid. So far, Bungie has not addressed the situation, though some fans feel Redeem's "world first" status should be disqualified in light of the exploit.

Pokemon Go Halloween 2017 Event And Gen 3 Release Details

A Halloween event has come to Pokemon Go and with it the introduction of third-generation Pokemon to the game! Hoenn Pokemon like Duskull, Banette, and Sableye join other spooky monsters like Cubone, Gastly, and Houndour for the event, during which you can get special rewards (like bonus candy). Plus, there's a Pikachu wearing a witch hat and a Mimikyu hat for your character! And if you like Halloween as much as we do, also check out our roundup of all the Halloween events in games.

Sony Is Publishing Nintendo Switch And PC Games Under New Label

Sony is publishing Nintendo Switch and PC games under a new label called Unties. It's a division of Sony Music Entertainment--not Sony Interactive Entertainment or PlayStation--intended to bring indie games to more players. Upcoming projects include a game called Tiny Metal, a turn-based strategy game inspired by Advance Wars, and two TBD projects. We don't expect exclusives and system-sellers like Uncharted to come to Switch, though; this is a separate deal.

Big Nintendo Switch Update Released, Adds Nice New Features

Yes, we talked about this a lot yesterday, but it's big news! Nintendo Switch got an update this week that adds gameplay capture, save data transfer, and more. With the 4.0 update applied, you'll be able to hold down the capture button and record the previous 30 seconds of gameplay. This currently only works with certain games, including Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Splatoon 2, Arms, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. The other major new feature is the ability to transfer save data to a new Switch, similar to how it works with 3DSes.

EA Revamping Star Wars Single-Player Game, Shutting Down Dead Space Dev Visceral

On a much more somber note, EA has announced that it is shutting down Visceral Games, the studio responsible for its upcoming Star Wars game. While the game was supposed to be a linear, story-driven Star Wars experience, EA has said that it wants to change the game's direction to fall more in line with current market trends (which, if you read between the lines, sounds very similar to Destiny). Our hearts go out to everyone affected by the shuttering of Visceral.

Jess and Dan will be back next Monday to catch you up on all the video game news you missed out on over the weekend before they head off to PAX Australia later in the week, in which case the accents will probably change again. Stay tuned!