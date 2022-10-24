Overwatch 2 Halloween Event Trailer Shows A Special Co-op Mission

Overwatch 2's first seasonal event is the Halloween-themed Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride, taking place October 25 - November 9. In the event trailer, Sombra assumes the central role as Bride of Junkenstein, and players can participate in a limited-time four-person co-op mission related to her thirst for revenge.

In the mission, Bride of Junkenstein returns to Adlersbrunn in order to avenge her dead creator and wreak havoc, according to Lord of Adlersbrunn's diary entry. Special event rewards include Nightfall Over Adlersbrunn Name Card and the Jack-o'-Lantern Weapon Charm.

Gallery A few of the Overwatch 2 Halloween skins teased in the trailer

The original Junkenstein's Revenge co-op Brawl, featuring Junkrat as Dr. Junkenstein, will also return for a limited time. It's unknown if there's any special variant to 2022's Junkenstein's Revenge, but the 2017 version featured teams of four players facing waves of enemies.

The Junkenstein's Revenge: Wrath of the Bride trailer also showed off special Halloween skins, including Kiriko's witch skin, Bastion's gravestone-themed RIP skin, D.Va's fox spirit skin, and more.

Speaking of Bastion, both Bastion and Torbjorn are also set to return to Overwatch 2 on October 25. Activision Blizzard previously removed the two characters in order to fix bugs. Torbjorn was only ejected from competitive play, but available in Quick Play, while Bastion was fully exiled.

For more Overwatch 2 coverage, check out our related articles: