Original Doom 2 Floppy Disks Up For Auction, Current High Bid Is $2,550

Want to own your own piece of video game history? Have some cash burning a hole in your pocket? Doom designer John Romero has put up a set of original Doom II floppy disks on auction site eBay--and the price is already pretty high.

The set of 3.5" floppies are for version 1.7, which is the first edition of Doom II. Note that they don't come with a box--just the discs. The current high bid is $2,550 after 80 bids. The auction ends later today, so you don't have much longer to place your bid. The winner will have the opportunity to have the floppies signed by Romero himself.

I've decided to put up a set of DOOM 2 floppies (3.5") on eBay! Will sign if you like (if you win). https://t.co/sNW6xR7Upo #games — John Romero (@romero) June 25, 2017

Shipping is available worldwide. Romero says the discs are in good condition, but they're pretty old, so you can probably expect some imperfections. Go to the eBay page (via IGN) to learn more.

The latest entry in the Doom series, 2016's Doom, was critically acclaimed. A virtual reality version of the game called Doom VFR was showcased at E3 and is coming out later this year.