E3 2017: Bethesda Reveals Doom VFR With New Trailer

At its E3 press conference, Bethesda showed gameplay of its Doom VR port. Officially titled Doom VFR, the first-person shooter was shown running on the HTC Vive and highlighted the port's unique dash/teleportation mechanic.

The gameplay video (embedded below) features floating hands in conjunction with lots of machine-gun shooting action. Many VR games shy away from being too fast, in order to mitigate nausea, but Doom VFR seems to maintain the shooter's trademark fast and frenetic pace. It does look like the action goes into slow motion when you're flying through the air, however.

No specific release date was announced yet, but Doom VFR is set to launch by the end of the year. Click here for more of our comprehensive E3 coverage. Other announcements include the VR version of Fallout 4 and a Creation Club for Fallout 4 and Skyrim.