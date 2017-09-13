Nintendo Switch Open-World RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gets Release Date, Special Edition

Nintendo shared a lot of new details about Switch's upcoming open-world RPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 2, during today's Nintendo Direct. Perhaps the most notable bit of information we learned, however, was the game's release date, and it is indeed launching this year, on December 1.

In addition to a standard release, Xenoblade Chronicles 2 will be available in a limited special edition. Along with a copy of the game, it includes a soundtrack CD, a 220-page art book, and a special steelbook case. Nintendo also announced a special Xenoblade-themed Switch Pro Controller, which will launch alongside the title on December 1. The special edition retails for $100, while the Xenoblade Switch Pro Controller costs $75.

Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is the third installment in the RPG series. It is developed by Monolith Soft, the studio behind the Xenogears and Xenosaga titles. Nintendo showcased a new area from the game in an extended gameplay walkthrough during Gamescom last month. We also got a chance to speak with Monolith president and co-founder, Tetsuya Takahashi, at E3 about his approach to game development and other topics.

