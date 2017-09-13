Nintendo Direct Switch/3DS: All The News, Videos, And More
See a rundown of all the big news and trailers from today's event.
Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct briefing today--and it was stacked with news. Among other things, we learned that Doom and Wolfenstein II are coming to Nintendo Switch, while the release date for Skyrim on Switch was finally locked down.
Additionally, Nintendo announced a new, Pokemon-themed New 2DS XL (and a nice-looking orange-and-white model), while the company also revealed when the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions Amiibo release and what they do.
In terms of trailers, one of the best ones was for Nintendo's Super Mario Odyssey. The in-depth video showed off the game's various kingdoms, one of which was revealed for the first time: a frosty world with the appropriate name of Shiveria.
You can see a roundup of all the big news and trailers below.
News
- Special Pokemon-Themed New 2DS XL Launches In November
- New 3DS Version Of Minecraft Announced, Release Date Set For Today
- Mario Party: The Top 100 Is A New Compilation Game Coming To 3DS
- A New 2DS XL Color Has Been Announced For America
- Nintendo Switch Open-World RPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2 Gets Release Date, Special Edition
- Fire Emblem Warriors Adds Fan-Favorite Character
- New Kirby Game Announced For 3DS
- Switch Adding Nintendo Arcade Game Ports, But It's Not Virtual Console
- Zelda: Breath Of The Wild's Champions Amiibo Release In November, Here's What They Do
- Skyrim For Nintendo Switch Release Date Announced
- Nintendo Switch Version Of Doom Announced With Release Date
- Wolfenstein 2: The New Colossus Heads To Nintendo Switch
- Switch Demo Coming Today For Exclusive Square Enix RPG, Project Octopath Traveler
- Super Mario Odyssey Has A Really Cool Photo Mode On Nintendo Switch
- New Super Mario Odyssey Nintendo Switch Bundle Revealed
Trailers
Pokemon Ultra Soon + Moon
Mario Party: The Top 100
Kirby: Battle Royale
Xenoblade Chronicles 2
Snipperclips Plus: Cut It Out Together
Project Octopath Traveler
Super Mario Odyssey
Fire Emblem Warriors
