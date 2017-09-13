Nintendo Direct Switch/3DS: All The News, Videos, And More

Nintendo held its latest Nintendo Direct briefing today--and it was stacked with news. Among other things, we learned that Doom and Wolfenstein II are coming to Nintendo Switch, while the release date for Skyrim on Switch was finally locked down.

Additionally, Nintendo announced a new, Pokemon-themed New 2DS XL (and a nice-looking orange-and-white model), while the company also revealed when the Zelda: Breath of the Wild Champions Amiibo release and what they do.

In terms of trailers, one of the best ones was for Nintendo's Super Mario Odyssey. The in-depth video showed off the game's various kingdoms, one of which was revealed for the first time: a frosty world with the appropriate name of Shiveria.

You can see a roundup of all the big news and trailers below.

