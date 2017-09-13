Watch Today's Switch And 3DS Nintendo Direct Right Here

In a few hours, Nintendo will air its next Nintendo Direct broadcast, and you can follow along with the presentation right here. This rather lengthy Direct is scheduled to run for 45 minutes and will focus on games coming to Switch and 3DS "over the next few months."

The broadcast kicks off at 3 PM PT/6 PM ET/11 PM BST/8 AM AEST. You can watch it either on Nintendo's official website or via the YouTube stream, which we will embed below once it becomes available.

Nintendo hasn't specified all the games it will showcase during today's Direct, but the company did confirm that Super Mario Odyssey will be featured prominently. Given the length of the broadcast, it seems likely that Nintendo will unveil some unannounced titles for both platforms, though what those could be is open to speculation.

Switch has a number of notable games still on the horizon for this year. The Pokemon fighting game Pokken Tournament DX launches later this month, on September 22, while the hack-and-slash Fire Emblem spinoff, Fire Emblem Warriors, arrives on both Switch and New 3DS on October 20. The open-world JRPG Xenoblade Chronicles 2 is also slated to launch this year, though as of now it remains without a concrete release date.

3DS, likewise, has some major games still in store for it this year. In addition to the critically acclaimed Metroid: Samus Returns, which launches on September 15, the revamped Mario RPG Mario & Luigi: Superstar Saga + Bowser's Minions is slated to release on October 6, while Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon launch on November 17.