Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds One New Game Today

The first of five new Switch games this week has been released. Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star is now available for the console in both physical and digital formats for $60.

Originally released earlier this year for PlayStation 4 and Vita, Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star is a third-person hack-and-slash game featuring large-scale battles and 16 playable characters. The Switch version includes more than 30 costumes that were initially offered as paid DLC, as well as an exclusive "Unshackled Bride" outfit. You can see footage of the game in the trailer below.

Fate/Extella is a follow-up to Fate/Extra. The story is set after the events of the Holy Grail War and unfolds from the perspective of three factions fighting for control over the digital realm SE.RA.PH. What sets the title apart from its predecessors is a new battle mechanic called Moon Crux, which allows players to transform during combat, granting them considerable powers. The game also retains the original Japanese voice acting and features subtitles in English, traditional Chinese, and Korean.

Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star is also available for PC today via Steam for $50. At least four other titles are scheduled to release in the Switch Eshop this week, including the acclaimed cooking game Overcooked: Special Edition and the retro compilation Namco Museum, which contains the GameCube rarity Pac-Man Vs.