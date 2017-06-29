Switch Gets Classic GameCube Game Pac-Man Vs. In July's Namco Museum Collection

There has been a lot of clamoring for more Wii U games to be re-released on Switch--justifiably so--but it isn't Nintendo's only system with games that make sense for the new console. One GameCube classic, Pac-Man Vs., is now headed to Switch by way of a larger collection.

Bandai Namco today announced that Namco Museum, the latest compilation of the company's games, is headed to Switch and includes the beloved Pac-Man Vs. If you're unfamiliar with the game, it's a competitive multiplayer take on Pac-Man. Three players assume the role of ghosts and try to deal with the fourth player, who plays as Pac-Man and does the usual eat-all-the-pellets routine. It was the result of a collaboration between Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto and Pac-Man creator Toru Iwatani.

Exciting as this release is, you'll unfortunately need two Switch systems to play, at least when engaging in four-player multiplayer. In that case, the Pac-Man player plays on one system while the three ghosts play on the other. We've followed up with Bandai Namco to find out if this means you'll need two copies of Namco Museum. The original version was played by connecting Game Boy Advance systems to a GameCube.

Namco Museum launches for Switch on July 28 in the Americas and is priced at $30. It also includes a number of other games, complete with online leaderboards (which Pac-Man Vs. does not support). You can see a trailer above and a full list of announced games below: