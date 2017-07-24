Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Acclaimed Party Game Overcooked This Week

A number of games are slated to arrive for Nintendo Switch this week. Among them, the most anticipated one might be a port of a cooking game.

Overcooked: Special Edition, the acclaimed party game where you chaotically prepare and serve meals, was previously announced to be coming to Switch, for which it is seemingly a perfect match. Today, publisher Team17 and developer Ghost Town Games announced a release date: this Thursday, July 27.

The Switch edition incorporates HD rumble support and includes DLC for free, but it's otherwise the same game that PC, PS4, and Xbox One players received last year. As before, Overcooked supports both single-player and local multiplayer for up to four people. That includes a total of 44 campaign levels (1-4 players) and nine competitive multiplayer levels (2 or 4 players).

Overcooked: Special Edition will be priced at $20 / £16 / €20 / 26.79 CAD. Other Switch releases this week include Namco Museum (which includes the beloved Pac Man Vs.) and Fate/Extella: The Umbral Star.