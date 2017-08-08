Nintendo Eshop Adds A Critically-Acclaimed Game For Switch Today

Nintendo's Eshop is getting the critically-acclaimed hack-and-slash adventure game Severed today. Nintendo Switch players in North America and Europe will be able to pick up the game for US $15 / £13.49.

Severed is a first-person dungeon crawler that came out last year, first on PS Vita and then on Wii U, 3DS, and iOS devices. At its core is the touch-screen interface and colorful art, both of which are in full display in the game's new Nintendo Switch trailer below.

Severed puts you in command of Sasha, a one-armed warrior who wields a living sword as she travels through a nightmare world to find her family. The game uses touch controls to let you solve puzzles, uncover secrets, and do battle by hacking and slashing with your fingers and performing defensive moves. There are also many RPG elements, including the ability to unlock new abilities via a skill tree, along with a dark story set in a "surreal, non-linear world."

When it debuted on Vita, GameSpot reviewer Jason D'Aprile called the game deceptively simple with gameplay that got deeper as the game went on. "The weird, old-school scrolling method and touch-based interactions hide a remarkably deep and involving mix of action, adventure, and role-playing," he said.

"The more hours you pour into Severed, the more complex it becomes and the darker the story gets. It takes a while to grasp, but once the game picks up steam, it becomes an intriguing experience." You can read our full Severed review here, and check out the latest new releases on the Switch Eshop.