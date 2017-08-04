Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds Seven New Games This Week, And One More Goes On Sale

New games continue to roll out for the Nintendo Switch, with a total of seven new games arriving on the Switch Eshop today. The biggest of these is Retro City Rampage DX, an upgraded port of the 2012 game.

Retro City Rampage is an open-world action game designed as a sort of parody of '80s and '90s games and of the original, top-down Grand Theft Auto titles. After launching on PC, PS3, and PS Vita five years ago, it later came to Xbox 360, Wii, PS4, 3DS, PSP, iOS, Android, microwaves, calculators, and vacuum cleaners (probably). About time it came to Switch, then. It'll set you back $15 / £13 / €15. Developer Vblank is also working on a spiritual successor called Shakedown Hawaii, which is coming to Switch (as well as PC, PS4, Vita, and 3DS) soon.

Also new is the fast-paced twitch platformer Slime-San, which previously launched on PS4, Xbox One, and PC in April. That'll cost you $12 / £10 / €12. There's also arcade Pong-variant Gunbarich and aerial arcade game Strikers 1945 for $8 / £6 / €6 each, cute brain-twister Puzzle Adventure Blockle for $8 / £6 / €6.29, and multiplayer party game Use Your Words, which costs $15 / £11.79 / €13.

Finally, the Switch receives its customary ACA Neo Geo game of the week. This time around it's Aero Fighters 2, another aerial shoot-'em-up. It was first released in 1994, and now you can play it on your Switch for the price of $8 / £6.29 / €7. In addition to the new games, one older one is on sale. I Am Setsuna, the popular JRPG, is available for 33% off for one week.

Looking ahead, the Switch will receive a region-free demo of Monster Hunter XX next week, despite the game still not being confirmed for a western release. The Switch's firmware was also updated this week to fix a battery display issue, bringing with it the usual stability and performance improvements.