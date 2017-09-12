Nintendo Changes SNES Classic Mini Edition Plans, Supply Will Continue Into 2018

Nintendo has announced it will extend availability of the SNES Mini/Classic Edition into 2018 for those in North America and Europe. That's a shift from its previous plans to only deliver the system until the end of 2017.

The announcement comes at a time when demand for the SNES Classic Mini is high, while supply remains low--at least for pre-orders. Nintendo acknowledged as much in a press release, saying today's news is "due to incredible demand" for the system. Those currently looking to purchase one are having extreme difficulty finding one in stores and online without paying an inflated price. Many retailers that have had the hardware available recently offered it in high-priced bundles.

Nintendo's confirmation that it will be available next year should assuage fears that people may not be able to get one, amidst the hype and constrained stock. It could also calm demand somewhat to make acquiring one more manageable. On launch day alone in the US, Nintendo said that "more units of Super NES Classic Edition will ship ... than were shipped of NES Classic Edition all last year, with subsequent shipments arriving in stores regularly."

On September 10, Nintendo of America president Reggie Fils-Aime addressed concerns that stock of the SNES Classic Mini would continue to remain limited and, as such, price gouging would be an ongoing problem. According to Fils-Aime, Nintendo has "dramatically increased" production for SNES Classic stock. "I would strongly urge you not to over-bid on an SNES Classic on any of the auction sites ... You shouldn't [have to] pay more than $79.99," he said.

The SNES Classic goes on sale on September 29. There are 21 games in the package, including Donkey Kong Country, Final Fantasy III, and Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past, as well as the previous unreleased Star Fox 2. You can see a roundup of all the games here.

Alongside today's news about the SNES Classic, Nintendo announced that it will bring back the hard-to-find NES Classic. That system will return in North America and Europe next year.