News About Nintendo Switch Version Of Yooka-Laylee Coming "Soon"

The retro-inspired platformer Yooka-Laylee launched for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC back in April, but developer Playtonic has yet to announce a release date for the Nintendo Switch version. However, it looks like some more information about the Nintendo release could be coming soon.

On Twitter, Playtonic share an image of the game running on Switch and said that it "continues to work hard" on the version. No other details were shared, but the developer says it "hope[s] to have more news soon." You can see the image below.

Playtonic recently rolled out the first major update for Yooka-Laylee on PC. The patch made a huge list of improvements and changes to the game, such as a new camera mode that gives players full control over where it's pointing. You can find the full patch notes on Playtonic's website, but some of the more notable changes from the update include:

Pagies have added signposts to Hivory Towers to help guide players to new worlds

Improved speed when scrolling through Totals Menu

New moves section added to pause menu, with image guide

Restart option added in the pause menu during arcade games and Kartos challenges

Minecart control and hitbox improvements, plus new visual effects

Improved flying controls

Playtonic has said the Nintendo Switch version will include all of the tweaks and improvements from the update on day one. GameSpot's Yooka-Laylee review said of the game, "Its style of gameplay is still outdated, and it doesn’t stay challenging or interesting for long as a result. But if you’re looking for a faithful return to the Banjo-Kazooie formula, Yooka-Laylee certainly delivers--from the font to the music to the wealth of collectibles, it’s worthy of the title of spiritual successor."