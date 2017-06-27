Yooka-Laylee Update That Fixes Its Camera Out Now For PC, Soon For PS4/Xbox One

The first major update for Playtonic Games' retro platformer Yooka-Laylee is now live for PC. Along with assorted bug fixes, the update address many commonly criticized aspects of the game, including its camera.

With this update, Playtonic has added a new, optional camera mode that gives players complete control over its positioning. We thought the original camera system was "uncooperative" and was one aspect of the game we took issue with in our review, so this new option comes as a welcome addition.

Along with the new camera system, the update also gives players the ability to skip cutscenes, adds new music to the pause menu, introduces an option for shorter "gibberish" voice effects, and allows players to read through dialogue more quickly. You can find the full patch notes on Playtonic's website, but other notable changes from the update include:

Pagies have added signposts to Hivory Towers to help guide players to new worlds

Improved speed when scrolling through Totals Menu

New moves section added to pause menu, with image guide

Restart option added in the pause menu during arcade games and Kartos challenges

Minecart control and hitbox improvements, plus new visual effects

Improved flying controls

The PC update coincides with Steam's Summer Sale, during which Steam users can download Yooka-Laylee for $30. The sale runs from now until July 5 and features plenty of other great deals to be had.

Yooka-Laylee is also available for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Playtonic Games says it is working to bring the update to these versions "in the coming weeks." The game is also still slated to arrive for Nintendo Switch and will include all of the tweaks and improvements from the update on day one.