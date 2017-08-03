New Xbox One/PC Wireless Controller Adapter Revealed

Microsoft has unveiled a new iteration of its Xbox Wireless Adapter, which allows you to connect Xbox One controllers to your PC. The new device will hit stores on August 8.

The adapter is capable of wirelessly connecting to eight Xbox One controllers at once, and is 66% smaller than the old design. Be warned, however, that like the old device, this dongle is only compatible with Windows 10 devices (including laptops and tablets) that support USB 2.0 or 3.0, and does not support Xbox 360 controllers.

The new Xbox Wireless Adapter will cost exactly the same as its predecessor--US $25 / AU $30. European pricing has not yet been revealed, but it's likely the dongle will continue to cost £20 / €23 in the region.

If you don't fancy shelling out extra money, you can of course connect your Xbox One controller to your PC via a micro-USB cable. This route also supports older versions of Windows, unlike the new wireless adapter.

Just yesterday, Microsoft revealed three new Xbox One controller designs. They're called Green/Grey, Patrol Tech, and Volcano Shadow, and you can take a look at them all here.