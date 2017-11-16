New Sea Of Thieves Trailer Invites You To "Be More Pirate"

A new trailer for Microsoft's upcoming Xbox One and PC pirate game Sea of Thieves has landed. The trailer invites players to "be more pirate" by showing off things like stealing treasure and drinking grog without throwing up. You know, be more pirate.

This video also provides a closer look at the game's nice-looking art style and gorgeous water, in particular.

Sea of Thieves was originally slated to launch for Xbox One and PC at some point this year, but at E3 2017 Microsoft announced the title would be pushed back into 2018. Developer Rare has confirmed that the game will allow cross-play between Xbox and PC players. The developer also added 540p and 15 FPS lock options to the PC version.

In other news, a Sea of Thieves art book from Dark Horse is on the way. Additionally, you can watch us drink a little too much in Sea of Thieves in this gameplay video.