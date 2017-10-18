Beautiful Sea Of Thieves Art Book Revealed For Xbox One / PC Game

Rare's long-anticipated Sea of Thieves is the latest game to receive an extravagant art book. Comic publisher Dark Horse has announced The Art of Sea of Thieves, a beautiful companion tome to the upcoming open-world pirate game.

The Art of Sea of Thieves will give fans "an unprecedented look at the ships, characters, and loot" of the swashbuckling title. The book features "hundreds" of pieces of art, as well as developer commentary that sheds more light on the development of the game and its world. You can take a look at the book's cover below.

Dark Horse hasn't announced a release date for The Art of Sea of Thieves, but the book is slated to arrive in early 2018. It will soon be available for pre-order on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, Penguin Random House, and other book retailers.

Sea of Thieves likewise doesn't yet have a release date. The game was originally slated to launch for Xbox One and PC at some point this year, but at E3 2017 Microsoft announced the title would be pushed back into 2018. Rare recently announced the title will allow cross-play between Xbox and PC players. The developer also added 540p and 15 FPS lock options to the PC version.

This isn't the only gaming art book Dark Horse is publishing soon. Later this month, the publisher will release an eight-pound tome titled The Art of Overwatch, which features an extensive collection of artwork for Blizzard's popular shooter. Dark Horse will also publish an enormous Legend of Zelda encyclopedia next April.

This story has been updated.