Sea Of Thieves Will Feature Cross-Play Between Xbox One And PC Players

Sea of Thieves developer Rare shared a few new details on its upcoming pirate game during Microsoft's Gamescom 2017 livestream today. Most notably, the studio confirmed that the game will allow cross-play between PC and Xbox One, allowing players on both platforms to play with and against each other when it releases next year.

Sea of Thieves is an open-world pirate-themed multiplayer game that has players loot, pillage, and battle on the high seas. Like a growing list of titles, the game will feature enhancements on Xbox One X. Specifically, the new console will offer 4K and 60 frames per second; the PC version, meanwhile, will support resolutions with a 21:9 aspect ratio and an unlocked framerate.

Sea of Thieves was first revealed in 2015 and has experienced several delays, but the game is set to release at an unspecified date in 2018. Back at E3 2017, GameSpot caught up with Rare's studio head Craig Duncan to talk about the challenges of creating a new multiplayer game.