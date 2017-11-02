New Pokemon Ultra Sun And Moon Trailer Shows Team Rocket, Lots Of Legendaries

Ahead of their release this month, The Pokemon Company has shared another new trailer for Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. This video shows off more of the new features players will find in the upcoming titles, as well as surprise appearances by some familiar antagonists.

As in the original Sun and Moon versions, players will battle against Team Skull during the course of their journey around Alola, but they won't be the only villainous team in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. This time around, players will also have to contend with Team Rainbow Rocket, a villainous supergroup comprised of the leaders from past teams. The group is led by none other than Giovanni, the boss of the original Team Rocket. He's joined by Team Aqua and Team Magma's Archie and Maxie, Team Galactic's Cyrus, Team Plasma's Ghetsis, and Team Flare's Lysandre.

In addition to that, players will encounter a huge number of Legendary Pokemon in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. On top of the newly revealed Ultra Beasts UB-Burst, UB-Assembly, and UB-Adhesive, the games will feature every Legendary Pokemon from each previous generation. Many will be encountered by traveling through Ultra Wormholes, but some will only appear when you meet certain conditions; players will only encounter Suicune, for example, if you have both Entei and Raikou in your party. Some of the Legendaries will also be exclusive to a specific version. You can see the list of exclusives below:

Pokemon Ultra Sun-Exclusive Legendaries

Ho-oh

Raikou

Groudon

Latios

Dialga

Heatran

Reshiram

Tornadus

Xerneas

Pokemon Ultra Moon-Exclusive Legendaries

Lugia

Entei

Kyogre

Latias

Palkia

Regigigas

Zekrom

Thundurus

Yveltal

Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon also introduce a new battle facility called the Battle Agency. Here, players will rent powerful Pokemon and use them to battle against a sequence of trainers. According to the official Pokemon website, "The Pokemon you can rent for these battles will increase as you mingle with other players around you or over the internet." Finally, players will also find new items called Totem Stickers hidden throughout the Alola region. Collecting these stickers will allow you to get a Totem-sized Pokemon depending on how many you find.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon release for 3DS on November 17. Those who purchase either title by January 10, 2018 will receive a special Rockruff that evolves into the new Dusk Form Lycanroc as a free bonus. We recently spoke with the games' developers about which version is best for you and why Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon aren't coming to Nintendo Switch.