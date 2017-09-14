Two New Legendary Pokemon Unveiled For Ultra Sun And Ultra Moon

Dusk Form Lycanroc won't be the only new Pokemon players can encounter in Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. During this week's Nintendo Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed that two new Ultra Beasts will also appear in the game.

Nintendo hasn't revealed many details about the two new Pokemon yet, but like the previous Ultra Beasts when they were first unveiled, they simply go by code names thus far. UB-Burst is reminiscent of a clown and can only be encountered in Ultra Sun, while UB-Assembly resembles a tower and will be exclusive to Ultra Moon. You can see the two new Pokemon below.

The Legendary Necrozma will also play a larger role in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon. Depending on the version you're playing, the Prism Pokemon takes over the mascot Pokemon Solgaleo and Lunala; in Ultra Sun, it merges with Solgaleo to become Dusk Mane Necrozma, while in Ultra Moon it possesses Lunala to become Dawn Wings Necrozma.

Nintendo also revealed a new move exclusively for Lycanroc. The wolf Pokemon can unleash a brand-new Z-move called Splintered Stormshards. This power Rock-type attack can be used by all three forms of Lycanroc and will eliminate terrain in addition to inflicting damage. Those who purchase a copy of either title before January 10 will get a special Rockruff that can only evolve into Dusk Form Lycanroc. The Rockruff will be able to use a different attack in each version; in Ultra Sun, it'll know Fire Fang, while in Ultra Moon it'll come with Thunder Fang.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon launch for 3DS on November 17. Two weeks before they arrive, Nintendo will release a special Poke Ball-themed New 2DS XL on November 3. Meanwhile, players who purchase either Pokemon Gold or Silver from the 3DS Eshop will get the Mythical Pokemon Celebi as a free gift in either Sun, Moon, Ultra Sun, or Ultra Moon.