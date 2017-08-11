Here's How You'll Get Pokemon Ultra Sun/Moon's New Lycanroc

Last week, Pokemon fans got their first look at a new Pokemon that will debut in Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon: Dusk Form Lycanroc, a third version of the popular Rock-type wolf Pokemon. Today, we learned some more details about the new monster, including how players can acquire it.

As previously detailed, players won't be able to obtain Dusk Form Lycanroc through traditional means. Instead, all those who pick up an early copy of either Ultra Sun or Ultra Moon will receive its pre-evolved form, Rockruff, as a free gift. Previously, Rockruff would evolve into either its Midday or Midnight Form depending upon which game you were playing; this particular Pokemon, however, will evolve into its new Dusk Form, making it the only way to add one to your team at this time.

Like its other two variants, Dusk Form Lycanroc is a pure Rock-type. It can learn both Accelerock and Counter, two attacks that were associated with its Midday and Midnight Forms, respectively. Unlike the other two versions, its ability is Tough Claws, which increases the power of attacks that make direct contact with an opponent.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon release for 3DS on November 17. Those who purchase either title before January 10 will be able to receive the bonus Rockruff via Nintendo Network. Meanwhile, Sun and Moon players can pick up a code for a free Salazzle at GameStop stores from August 14-September 4.