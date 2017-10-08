New Overwatch Halloween Terror 2017 Skins Leak, Includes Cthulu Zenyatta

Overwatch's 2017 Halloween Terror event is set to begin on October 10 and will have a selection of new themed character skins for players to earn. Thus far developer Blizzard has only officially revealed new skins for Reaper and McCree, but images of a few more appear to have leaked via Facebook.

The pictures, which you can see below, were served up as adverts on the Facebook and Reddit user Mnemosynaut reposted them for all to see. The designs are very cool, with Mei becoming a vampire for the All Hallow's Eve festivities, Zenyatta transforming into a Cthulu-inspired Omnic, and Symmetra finally being made to look like the demon we all know she is. Of course, it's worth restating that Blizzard hasn't officially revealed these yet, so if they turn out to be fake we'll be impressed and very heartbroken.

Click image to view in full screen gallery

As mentioned above, Halloween Terror 2017 begins on October 10 on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, and will run until November 2. Blizzard previously shared a very brief teaser that shows off new Halloween-themed skins for McCree and Reaper. The video was accompanied by a poem which reads: "The nights grow cold / And monsters appear / A great evil gathers / And Halloween draws near..."

Last year's event also included a PvE event called Junkenstein's Revenge. Although Blizzard hasn't said whether this will return for Halloween Terror 2017, it seems likely as Junkrat's Junkenstein skin is featured in the logo for this year's event.

Junkenstein's Revenge is co-op mode that tasks a team of four with battling waves of enemies while defending a point, effectively serving as Overwatch's take on Gears of War's popular Horde mode. Blizzard has said the event will have other "spooky new content," but we'll report back if it details exactly what else that includes.