Overwatch Halloween Terror Event Now Live, Here Are The New Skins

It's October, and that means it's time for video games to begin celebrating Halloween. Blizzard is one developer known for always hosting special in-game events to mark the occasion, and Overwatch's recently announced Halloween Terror event is now live, introducing a wealth of new items to obtain.

Blizzard revealed a pair of skins when it first announced the event, and three more were subsequently leaked. With the event now live, we've gotten a look at everything it has to offer, including Torbjorn and Ana skins. These will be available through a limited-time event Loot Box, which contains more than 140 cosmetic items, including skins, voice lines, emotes, highlight intros, and more. This features a mixture of 50-plus new items, as well as returning ones from last year. You can see a selection of new and returning cosmetics below, or head to our gallery to see all the new Overwatch Halloween Terror 2017 skins.

Halloween Terror runs from now through November 2. It also brings back the Junkenstein's Revenge co-op event, where players take on waves of AI-controlled enemies in a Horde-style mode. For this year, a new endless option is available with accompanying leaderboards to track who can make it through the most waves.

All of this is available for free to players on PC, PS4, and Xbox One. Of course, you can also buy Loot Boxes to get your hands on more items; these cosmetics are only available for the duration of the event, though they'll presumably return once again next year.